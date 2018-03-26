Tishomingo parents back teachers' pay demands

TISHOMINGO, Okla. -- Parents in Tishomingo made their voices heard Monday in the debate over Oklahoma education funding.

The group was out all day holding signs supporting educators and a threatened teacher walkout scheduled for next week.

"First and foremost, this is about our kids," said parent Erica Daniels. "The teachers, they're very important, and they play a big role in my kids' lives. They see my kids just as much as I do during the week."

Protest organizer Chelsea Carroll said the goal of the protest was to raise awareness about what might happen if schools lock their doors.

"People think that they're walking out on their children, but if we don't do something drastic at this point, we're not going to get through to the legislators," Carroll said.

Tishomingo Public Schools does not yet have a plan in place to address a teacher walkout. Administrators said they have sent a survey to teachers and will use that to consider all options. They said they hope to have that figured out by Thursday.

Daniels said she hopes teachers decide to walk out.

"It's not an ideal situation, but it is what it is," she said. "If that's what we have do do to get the message across, then that's what we have to do."

Carroll said finding a solution is critical before Oklahoma teachers move to greener pastures.

"We don't have the funding," she said. "Teachers are leaving ... and going to other states. I don't understand what it's going to take for people to understand that."

"We all stand behind each other; we all support each other one way or another," Daniels added. "It's just the right thing to do."

Participants in Monday's protest in Tishomingo said they hope others will join them in showing support for educators.

School districts in Ada, Mannsville, Marietta, Soper and Hugo are all planning to close if teachers walk out, while Kingston, Colbert and Caddo will remain open.

Other districts have yet to make a decision.