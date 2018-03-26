Dallas-area couple arrested near Boston with 'weapons cache'

Francho Bradley and Adrianne Jennings of Frisco were arrested in Massachusetts on a variety of weapons charges. (Courtesy Tewksbury Police Department)

Police recovered a variety of weapons from the hotel room of two Frisco residents. (Courtesy Tewksbury Police Department)

TEWKSBURY, Mass. -- Two suburban Dallas residents are being held without bail in Massachusetts on a variety of weapons charges.

In a written statement, the Tewksbury Police Department said a large volume of firearms and ammunition were recovered from the hotel room of Fancho Bradley and Adrianne Jennings of Frisco after a search warrant was issued on Saturday.

Police said additional weapons were found in the couples' vehicle. Officer said they became suspicious after Bradley called police to report that he believed his room was being broken into.

"The purpose behind the couple’s Tewksbury stay and unlawful possession of the weapons cache remains under a multi-agency investigation," police said.

Bradley, 59, and Jennings, 40, were arraigned on Monday and a judge ordered them held without bail until a hearing on Friday, according to a report in the Lowell Sun. They are facing the following charges:

8 counts of possession of a large capacity firearm

19 counts of possession of a large capacity feeding device

3 counts of possession of a silencer

8 counts of improper storage of a large capacity firearm

improper storage of a firearm

possession of a firearm without a license

possession of ammunition without a license

possession of a bump stock

3 counts of possession of an infernal machine

Bradley and Jennings had been staying at the Marriott Residence Inn in Tewksbury, which is 22 miles north of Boston.

Tewksbury police said Massachusetts State Police, the FBI, the ATF and the Middlesex District Attorney's Office are helping with the investigation.