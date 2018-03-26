Race raises money for Ardmore hospital

The A2A Marathon starts in the Arbuckle Mountains and ends at Noble Field in Ardmore. (KTEN)

ARDMORE, Okla. -- Sunday's Arbuckles to Ardmore Race for Mercy raised thousands of dollars for Mercy Hospital's cancer center.

Events included a full marathon, a half marathon, a 5K race and a fun run.

The route of the annual A2A marathon starts at Turner Falls and ends at Ardmore High School's Noble Stadium. It's now a nine-year tradition that doesn't just attract Texomans.

"We average runners from 20 states," said A2A founder Alison Smalley. "One year we had runners from two foreign countries. It's just been a wonderful, wonderful thing to bring people to Ardmore."

She said the idea for the race was inspired by her husband, who is a marathon runner. Smalley wanted to combine the passion of running with a way to help others.

The A2A raises around $100,000 every year, with hopes for a big milestone next year.

"Our last race will be next year, our 10th year, and we're going to have a big campaign to be sure and try to pass the million dollar mark," Smalley said.

Runners like Janet Quaid of Tishomingo have been in the race for almost every year. She said it's great exercise for a great cause.

"We're avid runners and any run close to home is great," Quaid said. "This is also a great opportunity for fundraising in this area, and goes to a good cause, so we're all about that as well."

Smalley said this event wouldn't be possible without each volunteer who dedicates their time to the race.

"Everybody volunteers their time. I'm so proud of all of the people that give of themselves to make this event," she said.

The winner of Sunday's marathon was Florian LaSalle of France, with a time of 3:04:29. Mathew Fisher of Austin, Texas, came in second and Katie Kramer-Oachoa of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, was third.