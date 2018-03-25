Pauls Valley police probe truck stop death

Police said a body was found in a vehicle at the Love's Truck Stop in Pauls Valley on Saturday morning. (KTEN)

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. -- Pauls Valley police said a body was discovered inside a car at the Love's Truck Stop on Interstate 35.

According to investigators, they received a call at 10:30 a.m. regarding a vehicle stolen from Oklahoma City at the refueling facility at the intersection of Airline Road.

Responding officers found a body inside the vehicle."

Assistant Chief Derrick Jolly said the death was being investigated as a homicide even though no foul play is suspected. He added that the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the case.

Jolly said the remains were taken to Oklahoma City for positive identification and that there is no timetable for results.