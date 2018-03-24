Structure fire near Tishomingo - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Structure fire near Tishomingo

Posted:

Tishomingo, Okla. -- Johnston County Emergency Management says multiple crews are battling a structure fire near Tishomingo. 

The structure is a multiple story home. 

No details yet on how the fire started. 

Stay with KTEN for further updates. 

