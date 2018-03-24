Fire destroys home near Tishomingo - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Fire destroys home near Tishomingo

Courtesy Johnston County Emergency Management Courtesy Johnston County Emergency Management
TISHOMINGO, Okla. -- Johnston County Emergency Management said multiple crews battled a structure fire near Tishomingo on Saturday night. 

The fire consumed a multiple story home on Webb Road.

There were no details available about how the fire started, but the occupants of the home apparently were able to flee to safety.

