Thousands turn out in Texas for gun control marches

Saturday's "March for Our Lives" demonstration in Austin, Texas. (KTEN) Saturday's "March for Our Lives" demonstration in Austin, Texas. (KTEN)

HOUSTON (AP) -- Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told several thousand people demonstrating for stricter gun control that adults have a responsibility to stand up and protect all children.

Turner spoke Saturday morning at a rally at Tranquility Park as part of the nationwide "March for Our Lives" following deadly gunfire last month at a school in Parkland, Florida.

Turner also announced creation of the Mayor's Commission to End Gun Violence, to focus on researching and recommending solutions at a local level.

Houston police tweeted an image of Chief Art Acevedo as part of the march.

Thousands of people also packed the grounds of the Texas Capitol in Austin to demand stricter gun laws.

Similar rallies were planned at numerous other Texas cities, including Dallas, Fort Worth, San Antonio and El Paso.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

