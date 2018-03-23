Southeastern Gets Extra Innings Win

DURANT, OK – After 14 hits over 11 innings, it was a Joseph Cerda sac fly that plated Travis Spinney in bottom of the 11th that provided the winning run in a 6-5 series-opening victory for Southeastern over Ouachita Baptist on Friday afternoon at The Ballpark in Durant.



The win lifts the Savage storm to 12-16 overall and 7-9 in Great American Conference play with the final two games slated for a double-header at 1 p.m. on Saturday.



Bryce Deatherage and Austin Ferguson each tallied three hits, while Easton Elliott and Jett Swigart added two each.



Spinney and Elliott would post a pair of RBI apiece, while Cerda and Cade Clay added one RBI each.



Cody Nitson got the start and tossed 7.0 innings in a no decision, allowing four runs on nine hits with four strikeouts.



Jake Patterson came on and recorded a 1-2-3 inning before handing the ball to Hayden Grimes who had 3.0 innings of work, allowing a run on a hit and recording the victory.



OBU got on the board first, putting up four runs on six hits in the top of the second inning.



After back-to-back singles from Ortiz and Deatherage in the bottom of the third, Spinney would double in a pair of runs and cut the deficit in half to 4-2.



Later in the fifth a Ferguson double was followed with a two-out double by Elliott to drive him in and close the gap to 4-3 after five.



The Storm would tie the game in the seventh with Deatherage singling to open the inning and scoring on a two-out Elliott single to make it 4-4.



SE would take the lead in the bottom of the eighth when Swigart came around and scored on a Clay pinch-hit single that deflected off the pitcher's glove through the right side of the infield, opening up a 5-4 advantage.



However, the Tigers would pick up a run in the top of the ninth to even the score at 5-5 and force extra innings.



After a scoreless 10th, SE headed to the bottom of the 11th with two walks drawn and an intentional walk to Brett Akins to load the bases with no outs.



Two batters later Cerda would end the contest with a fly ball to center to score Spinney on the sacrifice fly and pick up the 6-5 win.



