Marshall County residents invited to tour new jail

MADILL, Okla. -- With the new Marshall County Jail set to open, the sheriff's office is holding an open house Saturday to show the state-of-the-art improvements.

The jail has been two years in the making. The facility is engineered to make the jobs of detention officers easier and more efficient.

"I wanted to give the public the opportunity to walk through this jail and see how it works and see how the inside of the cells look like before we actually get inmates in there," Sheriff Danny Cryer said.

The old jail housed 63 inmates; the new one can accommodate up to 110. And detention officers will also be able to control what is and what is not going into the building.

"The main design of this jail is to keep contraband out instead of allowing inmates to have that," the sheriff said, adding that the main goal of building this jail is to keep both the detention officers and the public safe.

"I want to make sure our county understands that we can hold these people without the county being afraid of escapes and things of that nature," Cryer said.

The sheriff said he hopes those who are interested will go to the open house and see what they voted for.

"This building belongs to the citizens of Marshall County. They're the ones paying for this, and I certainly want to show them what they're getting for their tax dollars," Cryer said.

The open house will be from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday. The new jail is expected to be in service within two weeks.