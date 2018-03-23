Inaugural ceremony for new Austin College president - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Inaugural ceremony for new Austin College president

Austin College President Steven O'Day. (KTEN) Austin College President Steven O'Day. (KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas -- Steven O'Day was officially installed as the 16th president of Austin College on Friday evening.

O'Day comes to Sherman from Lebanon Valley College in Pennsylvania.

He replaced Marjorie Hass, who left last year to become president of Rhodes College in Tennessee.

Friday's inauguration ceremony at Wynne Chapel was preceded by a campus picnic, and a "star party" was scheduled at Adams Observatory on Friday night.

