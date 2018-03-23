Man linked to serial senior assaults in Dallas area

PLANO, Texas -- Police in this Dallas suburb said a man arrested Thursday in Dallas is a suspect in multiple assaults of elderly victims.

Billy Chemirmir, 45, is accused of capital murder in Dallas and attempted murder in Collin County.

WFAA reported that Dallas police are examining the death records of at least 750 elderly women to see if there is any possible connection to the suspect.

Plano police Chief Gregory Rushin said Chemirmir is suspected in a March 19 incident involving a break-in at the apartment of a 91-year-old woman.

"Go to bed; don't fight me," the suspect told the victim before putting a pillow over her face until she was unconscious. The suspect took jewelry before he left. The victim survived.

In a Dallas case, 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris was found dead in her bedroom; she had also been assaulted with a pillow; jewelry had been taken.

Chemirmir was arrested in Dallas one day later after he was seen tossing a jewelry box into a dumpster. The evidence led police to Harris.

Similar attacks on senior women are being investigated in other Dallas suburbs including Richardson and Frisco.

"In the Frisco case, he knocked a 93-year-old victim from her walker to the floor and smothered her with a pillow," Rushin said. "Who does that?"

The chief said Chemirmir's experience in the health care industry was used to target and exploit seniors. He is jailed in Dallas; bond was set at $1 million.

Plano police have established a 24-hour tip line to receive relevant information about other cases that might involve Chemirmir: 972-941-5785.