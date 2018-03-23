Intruder shot at residence near Howe

A suspected intruder was shot by a homeowner at this location in the 8200 block of Farmington Road near Gunter. (KTEN)

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas -- A person who was allegedly trying to break into a residence near Howe on Thursday night is hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds.

The homeowner told Grayson County deputies that he fired at the intruder in the 8200 block of Farmington Road around 8 p.m.

"The suspect was not at the scene when the deputies arrived," sheriff's office spokeswoman Capt. Sarah Bigham said in a written statement. "A short time later, [that] person was located at a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds."

Bigham said the condition of the suspect was not available and no names were released.

She said the incident remains under investigation.