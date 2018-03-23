Oklahoma teachers' union proposes taxes ahead of walkout - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Oklahoma teachers' union proposes taxes ahead of walkout

By Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Oklahoma's largest teachers' union is outlining a list of proposed tax increases for lawmakers to consider to avoid a statewide teacher strike.

The Oklahoma Education Association presented a list Friday and criticized state lawmakers for taking a three-day weekend ahead of a pending teacher walkout on April 2.

Among the items proposed for tax increases are oil and gas production, cigarettes, alcohol, motor fuel, lodging and internet sales.

The OEA is demanding a $10,000 pay raise for teachers and $5,000 for support personnel over the next three years. They also want $200 million in additional funding for public schools and $500 million for state employees and other agencies.

The GOP-led Legislature has failed to pass several proposals for new revenue as anti-tax Republicans have joined Democrats in opposing the measures.

