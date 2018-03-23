Finisar welcomes job candidates in Sherman

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010
Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.
The homeowner told Grayson County deputies that he opened fire around 8 p.m. Thursday. The suspect is hospitalized.More >>
The homeowner told Grayson County deputies that he opened fire around 8 p.m. Thursday. The suspect is hospitalized.More >>
Billy Chemirmir, 45, is accused of capital murder in Dallas and attempted murder in Collin County.More >>
Billy Chemirmir, 45, is accused of capital murder in Dallas and attempted murder in Collin County.More >>
Police said they arrested Wesley Minor, 32, on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.More >>
Police said they arrested Wesley Minor, 32, on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.More >>
Among the items proposed for tax increases are oil and gas production, cigarettes, alcohol, motor fuel, lodging and internet sales.More >>
Among the items proposed for tax increases are oil and gas production, cigarettes, alcohol, motor fuel, lodging and internet sales.More >>
Brett Smith has emerged as the consensus candidate among three Republicans who had an interest in succeeding long-term District Attorney Joe Brown.More >>
Brett Smith has emerged as the consensus candidate among three Republicans who had an interest in succeeding long-term District Attorney Joe Brown.More >>
The firm is looking for engineers, technicians, managers and stock room employees to fill an estimated 600 positions at its new facility.More >>
The firm is looking for engineers, technicians, managers and stock room employees to fill an estimated 600 positions at its new facility.More >>
Bicycles, power tools, and even pressure cookers are now available to borrow at the Pottsboro Area Library.More >>
Bicycles, power tools, and even pressure cookers are now available to borrow at the Pottsboro Area Library.More >>
If the retail giant is permitted to sell liquor, Denison package store owner Glenna Crone says "that'll probably be the nail in the coffin" for her business.More >>
If the retail giant is permitted to sell liquor, Denison package store owner Glenna Crone says "that'll probably be the nail in the coffin" for her business.More >>
"We have brown water, so I have to bathe my kids in that," said Southern Oklahoma Water Corporation customer Ashley Burt.More >>
"We have brown water, so I have to bathe my kids in that," said Southern Oklahoma Water Corporation customer Ashley Burt.More >>
The third fatal accident since the start of a construction project has city and state officials looking for answers.More >>
The third fatal accident since the start of a construction project has city and state officials looking for answers.More >>