Finisar welcomes job candidates in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas -- Finisar, the high-tech company that will soon be making key components for Apple iPhones in Sherman, opened its doors to job applicants on Friday.

The firm is looking for engineers, technicians, managers and stock room employees to fill about 100 positions at its facility in the former MEMC building at 6800 U.S. 75 South.

Friday's job fair was scheduled to conclude at 3 p.m. Finisar will also participate in upcoming career events in Denison and Frisco on April 12.

Finisar's Sherman operation will build vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers that power the iPhone's advanced facial recognition feature. It is expected to provide jobs for an estimated 600 people.