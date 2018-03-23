Suspect in custody after Hotel Denison stabbing

Wesley Minor was arrested after a stabbing incident at the Hotel Denison. (KTEN/Denison PD)

DENISON, Texas -- One man was injured Thursday night after he was stabbed in an incident at the Hotel Denison.

Police said they arrested Wesley Minor, 32, on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with physical evidence. No bond was set.

The victim, whose name was not available, was expected to recover from his injuries.