Check out new 'things' at Pottsboro library

POTTSBORO, Texas -- The Pottsboro Area Library will soon be known for more than books; it is opening its own "library of things."

The idea comes from a non-profit organization in the United Kingdom. Anyone with a library card can check out anything the library of things offers, including bikes, pressure cookers, carpet cleaners, wedding items, even power tools.

Think of it as a rental store without the rent.

All the items have been donated or purchased with donated money.

"It's about sustainability, really," explained library manager Teighlor Molignaro. "They can get rid of all their clutter, get things out of the way and learn to share as well, instead of just having all that stuff piled away, spending money on it when you only use it once a year."

Last year, the library launched a herb garden that's open to all.

The Pottsboro Area Library at 104 North Main Street is accepting donations for its library of things. You can either bring items or money to the library during normal business hours. Call 903-786-8274 for more information.