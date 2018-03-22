Denison merchant worried about Walmart liquor sales

"We'll be the first to go, probably," Denison liquor store owner Glenna Crone said. (KTEN)

DENISON, Texas -- A U.S. District Court judge in Austin just ruled that Walmart will be allowed to sell hard liquor.

Local package store owners like Glenna Crone fear this is the beginning of the end for them.

"I've been here for over 35 years, if you can imagine," she said, but Judge Robert Pitman's ruling could change everything. "My business is off anyway from all the new stores in Sherman and everywhere else, but that'll probably be the nail in the coffin."

The ruling follows a lawsuit that started three years ago when Walmart sued over restrictions that prevented it from selling liquor.

"I've seen it coming," said Crone, who owns GT's Liquor on U.S. 69. "They've been trying for years."

The Texas Package Stores Association, which represents more than 2,500 liquor retailers, plans on appealing the court's ruling, saying they will "continue to fight for family-owned liquor store owners against the world's largest corporate entities."

Walmart says it's just seeking a level playing field.

"Texas is the only state in the nation that issues package store permits to privately owned corporations, but refuses to let publicly owned corporations participate in the retail liquor market," Walmart spokeswoman Anne Hatfield told The Texas Tribune. "Walmart filed suit because these laws are unfair and hurt our customers. We are grateful for Judge Pitman’s thoughtful opinion, finding that these laws violate the U.S. Constitution."

"I think it's great that they're fighting for us, and always have, and I hope they win," Crone said. "But after this ruling they'll appeal, and I think they have a year, and we'll see what happens."

Crone added that if this decision isn't reversed, family-owned liquor stores could soon be a thing of the past.

"It'll hurt everybody, but the small ones -- you know, you just don't see many mom-and-pops any more -- so we'll be the first to go, probably."

Due to a state law that bans the sell of liquor at grocery stores, Walmart will have to build a separate building with its own entrances before the company can sell liquor.

"I hope for the best, but I just don't know," Crone said.