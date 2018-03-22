Carter County family grows weary of brown water

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. -- Some customers of Southern Oklahoma Water Corporation tell KTEN they've grown weary of dirty water.

We're told the latest round of discolored water started Wednesday afternoon around Lone Grove. Some say the water was so brown, it ruined loads of laundry.

"I don't know what it is," said homeowner Ashley Burt. "Is it sediment? Iron? Is it dirt? I don't get any answers from SOWC."

But Burt's concerns go deeper than dirty clothes.

"It's so frustrating, because you never know when it's going to happen," she said. "You want to bathe your kids... my kids were outside playing and they were muddy and I needed to give them a bath. Well, we have brown water, so I have to bathe my kids in that."

Others took to Facebook to voice their concerns. One SOWC customer said there was so much bleach in the water several weeks ago that it ruined blankets in the laundry. Another said the water damaged appliances.

"There's got to be something we as a community could do to get something taken care of," another customer wrote.

"We don't live in a developing country... I mean, we live in the U.S.," Burt said. "It would just be nice to know you're going to have clean water when you come home and just turn on the faucet, but sometimes you don't."

Ardmore-based SOWC said no one was available to comment on Thursday, so there's no explanation on why the water was discolored. The water appeared to be back to normal by Thursday afternoon.

Customers told KTEN that they've seen discolored water several times a year.

SOWC says it serves a 600-square-mile area with water from the City of Ardmore, Lake of the Arbuckles, Lake Murray, and multiple groundwater wells.

Burt said her family plans on digging a well at their home for relief.