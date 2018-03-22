US 75 shut down in Anna for investigation

A stretch of U.S. 75 in Anna was closed as police investigated a fatal accident scene. (KTEN)

ANNA, Texas -- There were big slowdowns along a section of U.S. 75 in Anna Thursday as police shut down the southbound lanes.

It's all a part of an ongoing investigation into a fatal accident on Saturday.

Motorists headed south from Sherman were being directed off the freeway at Exit 49, Mantua Road. The detour along the service road stretches for three miles to the FM 455 interchange.

The shutdown was expected to last until 4 p.m. Thursday or until the investigation is complete.