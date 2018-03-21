A colorful addition to Denison concert series

Artists Jodi Castelli and Mark Niemi have been busy transforming Denison's downtown dumpsters into works of art. (KTEN)

DENISON, Texas -- The City of Denison announced the 2018 Music on Main concert lineup on Monday, headlined by country star Jack Ingram.

But the city also has something else up its sleeves to make downtown Denison more beautiful for downtown visitors this summer.

It's called the "alley activation project."

"I didn't ever think we'd get good feedback from painting a trash can, or else I would have done it a long time ago," said Mark Niemi.

After being artists for 30 years, Niemi and Jodi Castelli never thought they would be painting dumpsters. But the City of Denison is on a mission to make their alleyways more "walkable."

"With activating the alleys we're looking forward to this streetscape construction phase," explained Denison Main Street director Donna Dow. "We're trying to prepare ahead of time, get our customers ready to go through the alleys and access the stores."

Painting the trash bins was the first step.

"They wanted the theme to be music so it would correlate with Music on Main," Castelli said.

Dow said she hopes they can continue painting the garbage containers and eventually name the alleyways, especially after all of the community feedback.

"We were very pleased. There were people taking selfies with the dumpsters and just excited about it, and really got the conversation going," Dow said. "It's been a lot of fun because they're musically-themed."

"I think it's just an unexpected pop of color," Castelli said. "It's a nice change from the dreary green."

She just has to paint a few more musical notes on the dumpsters to be finished in time for the start of the Music on Main series on May 25.

Check the Denison Live website for information about the 2018 Music on Main schedule at Heritage Park, or check the poster below. The Friday night series will feature 10 acts this year and it runs through July 27.