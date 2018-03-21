Oklahoma bill would mandate seat belt use by children - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Oklahoma bill would mandate seat belt use by children

DURANT, Okla. -- A bill to improve child safety is working its way through the Oklahoma Legislature.

House Bill 3026 would require all children under 14 years old to wear a seat belt while riding in the back seat of a vehicle.

Currently, there's no law requiring children between the ages of 8 and 13 to buckle up in the back seat. This bill would close that gap.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office, 5,198 children aged 8 to 13 have been injured or killed in crashes across Oklahoma over the past five years. Out of those, 660 were not wearing a seat belt or were in a car seat.

"I have grandchildren that are in that age group --  a nine-year-old -- so I didn't realize because I always make them buckle up anyway," said Tammy Collins of Durant. "I think it's a great idea."

The bill passed the Oklahoma House by a 51-41 vote; it now goes before the full Oklahoma Senate for ratification.

Full text of House Bill 3026

