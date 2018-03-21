Body identified as missing Ada woman

Police said a body found near Allen, Oklahoma, was identified as Britney Gomez of Ada.

ADA, Okla. -- A body found last Friday near Allen, Oklahoma, has now been confirmed to be an Ada woman who was reported missing last month.

Ada police said the Oklahoma Medical Examiner's office positively identified the human remains as Britney Gomez, 26.

Her body was discovered near the Kullihoma Grounds about 12 miles east of Ada by a rancher checking his cattle on Friday morning.

Officials aren't calling the death suspicious, but they aren't ruling out that possibility.

"The Ada Police Department would really like to express their condolences to the family of Britany Gomez," said Ada city spokeswoman Lisa Bratcher. "This has been an ongoing investigation since she went missing the second week of February, and obviously we were hoping for a better outcome."

Police asked anyone with information about this case to contact Crime Stoppers at 580-33-CATCH.