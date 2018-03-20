Storm Down Tigers in 10th

DURANT, OKLA. - Southeastern rallied from a four-run deficit over the final two innings to force extras and took advantage by picking up a 10-9 win in 10 innings over rival East Central on Tuesday afternoon in a non-conference matchup at The Ballpark in Durant.



The win lifts the Savage Storm to 11-16 overall on the season.



Travis Spinney finished with three hits, while Austin Ferguson, Joseph Cerda and Harrison Whitworth added two hits apiece.



Whitworth finished with three RBI to lead the Storm, while Bryce Deatherage, Spinney, Ferguson, Easton Elliott, Jett Swigart, and Cade Clay each drove in runs.



Collin Jameson got the start and was hit for four runs, three earned, on seven hits in 5.0 innings of work with four strikeouts in taking a no decision.



Bridger Dauenhauer faced two batters and was hit for two runs before handing to Jonny Mireles who tossed the next 2.1 innings and allowed two runs on three hits.



Bailey Burks would come in to face three hitters, allowing a run on three hits before Jake Patterson cane on to finish the game with 2.2 innings pitched, allowing no runs or hits and striking out one while picking up the win.



ECU loaded the bases in the top of the second and brought in a pair of runs to take a 2-0 lead.



After a Slayde Ortiz walk, Deatherage would drive him in with a triple down the right field line and come home to tie the game a batter later on a Spinney single.



Austin Ferguson followed with a single and SE would load the bases and an Elliott sac fly would bring in Spinney for a 3-2 lead.



Ferguson would follow him home two batters later on a Swigart RBI hit by pitch to take a 4-2 lead after five innings.



However, the Tigers put up four hits in the top of the sixth and scored five runs to open up a 7-4 lead midway through the sixth.



SE got a run back in the seventh when Whitworth drove in Elliott with an RBI single, but would leave the bases loaded in the inning and trailed 7-5 after seven innings.



ECU tacked on a pair of runs in the top of the eighth to stretch its lead to 9-5, but Southeastern answered in the bottom half, cutting into the deficit with a Ferguson RBI single to make it 9-6.



That was followed by a two-run single by Whitworth to bring in Akins and Ferguson and close the gap to 9-8 heading to the ninth.



Deatherage drew a walk to open the bottom of the ninth moved around to third on a pair of errors and scored on a wild pitch to knot the game at 9-9 and send it to extra innings.



Cerda led off the bottom of the 10th with a single, moved around on a sac bunt and an error before Clay laid down a bunt up the first-base line to plate Cerda for the 10-9 win.