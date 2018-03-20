Grayson County cracks down on loose livestock

Grayson County is imposing new penalties for owners of livestock that leave home. (KTEN)

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas -- If you own livestock in Grayson County, you're now on notice: Keep those fences maintained so farm animals don't wander.

The sheriff's office is implementing stricter penalties for ranchers who let the buffalo (or any other farm animals) roam.

"It's pretty much a countywide issue," said Grayson County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Capt. Sarah Bigham. "It's an ongoing issue that we've had for years."

To deal with the problem of loose livestock, deputies will now ticket cattle owners if their animals bypass a fence.

"It's just a repetitive problem, so what were looking to do is reduce the repetitiveness of the same problems," Bigham said.

The sheriff's office said they get eight to 10 calls about loose livestock every day.

"It takes a lot of time and resources from our deputies to answer these calls," Bigham said. "It takes more than one officer, because you're dealing with a cow or large animal that is in a roadway. So we're trying to figure out where it belongs, someone has to keep an eye on the animal, someone to knock on doors and figure out where it belongs."

Cattle owners could pay up to a $500 fine per animal that found to be loose.