SOSU Wins Lion Invitational at Tanglewood

POTTSBORO, Texas - Southeastern had three top-10 finishers, led by tournament champion Zach James, en route to a 12-stroke team victory at the Lion Invite at Tanglewood Resort on Tuesday.



The Savage Storm carded a second round tally of 293 after Monday's mark of 287 to finish with a 580 for the event.



That mark was 12 shots better than the second place of Ranger College who finished with a 592.



Southeastern's second team fired a 304 on Tuesday to finish the week with a 610 in sixth, three strokes behind Great American Conference foe Northwestern Oklahoma State and seven shots up on host Texas A&M-Commerce.



James picked up his second tournament title of the season and sixth top-5 finish after firing a second round mark of 68 to go with his 70 from the round previous and finish with a 138, one shot ahead of the 139 by TAMUC's Blake Hartford.



Hayden Foster turned in a 73 in the second round and finished the event with a 142 and finished in third on his own.



Sam Berry was next in line with rounds of 73 and 75 to finish with a 148 in a tie for 10th.



Ruben Figueiredo and Ryan Woods each finished tied for 22nd, with Figueiredo carding a 77 on each day while Woods turned in a 79 on the final day after a 75 on day one, and both totaling 154 on the event.



Jordan Holifield led the second squad with a 75 on day two to finish the tourney with a 149 in 13th place.



Austin Adams was behind him with a pair of rounds of 77 to card a 154 and finish tied for 22nd.



Trevor Proctor and Cody Darling finished tied for 33rd, with Proctor turning in an 80 and a 78 for a total of 158, while Darling reached that total with a 75 and an 83.



Nick Singpradith closed out the second grouping with a 74 on Tuesday to put up a 162 for the event and finish tied for 43rd.



Cody Reed finished tied for 22nd playing as an individual with a Tuesday round of 73 to finish with a 154 for the tournament.



Bryce Hughes followed up with an 80 on Tuesday and finished with a 158 in a tie for 33rd.



Ryan Capps posted an 80 as well in the second round and finished with a 159 in a tie for 38th.



Nick Wren rounded out SE's competitors with an 80 on Tuesday to post a 167 and finish tied for 47th.



Southeastern will be back in action April 9-10 when it travels to St. Charles, Mo., for the Lindenwood Invitational.

