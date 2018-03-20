Gun range plan shot down in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. -- Ardmore city employees have denied a re-zoning request after a citizen applied to build an outdoor shooting range inside the city limits.

The land on South Commerce Street has been vacant for years. The city's interim development services director Jessica Scott said it has a lot of potential.

"Commerce is kind of an entrance to our city," she said.

And you know what they say about first impressions.

"We'd really like to see that grow up with strip centers and restaurants," Scott said.

Right now, the property in question is zoned as commercial, meaning businesses like stores and restaurants are typically built there. In order to establish a gun range, the land would have to be re-zoned to heavy industrial.

"Having heavy industrial right there in the middle wouldn't be conducive to what the city looks for in the future," Scott said. "We encouraged him, there are other places in the city that are already zoned heavy industrial where he could put an outdoor gun range."

Businesses around the proposed gun range also showed concern. Scott said they received several phone calls asking the city to deny the re-zoning request.

Carter County's only public gun range, eight miles southeast of Ardmore, closed last May, after a man was shot and killed in the parking lot.

We reached out to the owner of the Ardmore property, Jason Smith with J&L Properties. He denied to go on camera.

Scott said the city did like his business idea.

"I do think that there are people in Ardmore who would like to go shoot," she said. "I think he has a good idea. I think it was just in the wrong place."