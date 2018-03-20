Sherman police: Suspicious package not a danger - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Sherman police: Suspicious package not a danger

SHERMAN, Texas -- Sherman police said a suspicious package that prompted the evacuation of a neighborhood Tuesday morning was later found to pose no danger.

Sherman police spokesman Lt. John Kennemer said a woman in the 1700 block of Cypress Grove Road called 911 around 8:30 a.m. after an unexpected box arrived at her home.

"We've had devices show up in Sherman in the past, so we understand that sometimes they are just a hoax and other times the ones we've had they were serious bomb instruments," Kennemer said.

Police asked everyone to stay away from the area while the Plano Police Department's bomb squad evaluated the package. Three hours after the evacuation order, the bomb squad determined there were no dangerous materials in the box.

Sherman police said they were letting evacuees know they could return to their homes.

The evacuation area was in a residential area near the intersection of Redbud Trail. The Post Oak Crossing Apartments and Carrus Hospital are nearby.

The development in Sherman comes as police and federal agents near San Antonio investigated another bomb that could be linked to a series of package explosions in the Austin area.

"Some people may think this is just a funny joke," Kennemer said. "It's definitely not a joke, and hopefully it's not going to be a serious threat."

