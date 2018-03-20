POTTSBORO, TX --Quality food, fast service, great experience. That’s what Craft Pies Pizza is all about. The company was founded with the vision of bringing handcrafted pizza to the market in a way that’s different than your traditional pizza joint.

Here at Craft Pies Pizza, you are the creator of your pizza. They have one size and one set price. That means you can get as many toppings as you like at no extra charge. All you’re in charge of doing is picking out an unlimited amount of toppings and the sauce you would like on your pizza. Each employee will make sure you get the Craft Experience by using only the finest ingredients to hand craft these pizzas.

Not only do they offer pizza but you can also craft your own salad. You can choose to get either a large salad or a small salad, both come with the option to choose from an unlimited amount of toppings at no extra charge.

Craft Pies Pizza also sells dessert and their famous craft soda. For dessert they offer gelato. Choose from Salted Caramel Crunch, Pure Pistachio, Chocolate Cookie Crunch, or Tiramisu. As for the craft soda’s, choose from Root Beer, Cherry Limeade, and plenty more.

So there’s Craft Pizza, Craft Salads, and Craft Soda’s all combined together. If you want to taste your creation the craft way, stop by and get your Craft Experience. They are located on 81750 N. State Hwy 289 Ste 122 Pottsboro, Tx 75076. Hours of operation are Sunday – Thursday 11 AM - 8 PM and Friday – Saturday 11 AM - 9 PM.