Southeastern Falls in High Scoring Contest

DURANT, OKLA. - The teams combined for 29 runs and 30 hits, but Southeastern was unable to complete a rally in the ninth inning, falling to Washburn 15-14 on Monday afternoon at The Ballpark in Durant.



The loss drops the Savage Storm to 10-16 overall heading into a Tuesday afternoon non-conference matchup with East Central at 2 p.m. on March 20.



Brett Akins finished the day 4-for-5 at the plate to lead the offense, while Bryce Deatherage added three hits.



Travis Spinney, Austin Ferguson, Jett Swigart, and Harrison Whitworth each added a pair of hits as well.



Akins and Spinney drove in three runs apiece, with Swigart adding a pair of RBI, while Deatherage, Ferguson, and Whitworth plated one each.



Scott Brinkley got the start and tossed 2.2 innings and took a no decision after allowing five runs on six hits.



Dallas Guerrero was tagged for three runs in one-third of an inning before handing off to Cody Johnson who tossed 3.0 innings and allowed three runs on three hits.



Tiler Fletcher tossed 1.1 innings and was hit with the loss after allowing four runs on three hits.



Jake Patterson closed out the game with 1.2 innings of scoreless work, allowing a hit and striking out three.



A two-run Akins double in the bottom of the first put Southeastern out to a 2-0 lead.



The Ichabods got one run back in the top of the second with a solo homer to make it 2-1.



Deatherage would get the offense moving again in the bottom of the second with a double to drive in Cade Clay.



That was followed two batters later by an RBI single by Ferguson and an RBI triple from Akins to open up a 5-1 lead, with Akins coming home on a wild pitch to push the lead to 6-1.



Washburn closed the gap with a four-run top of the third inning to cut SE's lead to 6-5.



Clay scored on a wild pitch to get the Storm back on the board in the bottom of the third, and that was followed three batters later by a three-run Spinney line-drive homer over the left field wall to push the edge out to 10-5.



However, WU sent 10 batters to the plate in the top of the fourth, taking advantage of five free passes to put up five runs and knot the game at 10-10 midway through the fourth inning.



SE took an 11-10 lead on a Swigart RBI single in the bottom of the sixth.



Unfortunately, the Ichabods answered with four runs in the seventh and another in the eighth to gain the lead at 15-11.



A Swigart RBI double in the bottom of the eighth would kick off a rally, and he would score on a wild pitch to close it to 15-13.



Whitworth would follow with a solo homer to cut the deficit to 15-14, but the Storm would leave the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth to fall 15-14.

