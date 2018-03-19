Storm shelter grant available in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. -- Marshall County residents will be a little safer this tornado season. They can now apply for a grant to get a home storm shelter installed for next to nothing.

Officials are urging homeowners to sign up quickly, because spots are limited. The grant can pay back up to $2,000 of the price of a storm shelter.

Christy Gaines is among the first to apply for the program.

"It makes you feel better, makes you feel safer... it's just the whole security feeling," she said.

Not having a storm shelter is a risk that some say is just not worth it, especially when public storm shelters are few and far between.

"You might not have time to go out, get in your car, drive 10 minutes or even five minutes to get to a location," Marshall County Emergency Management Director Robert Chaney said. "And then the other factor there is, you don't know if there is even going to be room."

Now, Marshall County residents can apply for a reimbursement grant to install a storm shelter. Any FEMA-certified shelter will work, and if you own the home you're living in, you can get up to $2,000 back.

"Knowing that you'll be able to do it and then eventually get the majority of your money back, I mean, why wouldn't you?" Gaines asked.

Applications can be picked up at the Marshall County Emergency Management office at 102 North 4th Street in Madill. Chaney said demand could outstrip the supply of available grants.

"I'm not going to say that I wont be able to get more in the future, but that's a gamble," he said. "What I do know for sure is I have 100 right now that I can sign people up for, and take it from there."

For more information, those interested are invited to attend meetings at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at either the Emergency Management Office in Madill on Thursday, or at the Kingston Fire Department at 22 North Main Street on Friday.

"If a tornado or bad weather does come through, then I want to give everybody the opportunity to have a place to go that will be safe for them," Chaney said.

He emphasized that the homeowner must pay the full price of the shelter up front; it may take a while for the grant to be funded.

The Choctaw Nation Storm Shelter Program provides grants up to $4,200 depending on the age and ability level of the tribal member.

The SoonerSafe Safe Room Rebate Program is open and taking registrations for other areas of Oklahoma.

Funds have expired for a similar program in Grayson County, Texas, that provided up to a 50 percent rebate on shelters up to $3,000. Residents can sign up to be on a waiting list.