More new sidewalks coming in downtown Sherman

Sidewalks along Houston and Lamar streets in Sherman will be getting a much-needed makeover. (KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas -- Sherman is getting ready to work on Phase II of the city's streetscapes project.

The goal is to create a more pedestrian-friendly downtown district.

"There is so much happening downtown right now, and this is just going to make people more aware," said Karen Tooley of Downtown Sherman NOW.

Phase I of the project was completed in 2015 by updating and repairing sidewalks around the Grayson County Courthouse. Now workers will will focus on sidewalks along Houston and Lamar streets after receiving a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation.

"It will create 10-foot sidewalks in the part of Sherman that didn't have it before," city spokesman Nate Strauch explained. "That should open up new areas of transportation for bicycles, walkers, runners... all kinds of non-vehicle transportation."

Another hoped-for benefit of the $361,000 project is to boost business at downtown shops.

"We think this is going to be a great project for them once it's done, hopefully by the end of summer, beginning of fall," Strauch said.

He added that this project has been a long time coming for the city.

"We talk about how downtown is really the heart of the city," Strauch said. "Of course you have the town center, but nothing compares to the unique boutiques and restaurants downtown."

Sherman plans to start pouring concrete in about six weeks. Sidewalks on Lamar Street between Walnut and Throckmorton streets; and on Houston Street between Montgomery and Throckmorton streets will be upgraded.