Denison business owner charged with bilking customers

Location of the former Apex Flooring in Denison. (KTEN)

DENISON, Texas -- A Dension businesswoman is out of jail on bond after theft charges were filed against her.

Melenie Barajas, former owner of Apex Flooring, was arrested on three counts of theft of property.

Five people claim that Barajas, 46, required them to pay up front for flooring work that was never done.

Apex Flooring is now closed. Denison police spokesman Lt. Mike Eppler said this serves as a reminder of being careful and doing research before you hire someone to perform a service.

"Ask them to provide some references to you to see what kind of person they are, and to see if they really are going to do what they say they are going to do," Eppler suggested.

Barajas was released from jail on Friday.