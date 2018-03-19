Oklahoma high court OKs state question on oil-and-gas tax

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
An elderly female motorist who had been reported as a reckless driver collided with another vehicle across from the Choctaw Casino Resort.More >>
Five people claim that Melenie Barajas required them to pay up front for flooring work that was never done.More >>
The proposal would increase the tax on oil and gas production in Oklahoma by 5 percent, with most of the funds earmarked for teacher raises.More >>
Eddie Postoak and Jeannie Barbour discuss the annual event that celebrates the changing of the seasons at the Chickasaw Cultural Center in Sulphur. Click here for all the details.More >>
"[We are] giving them skill sets they need to help them change their behavior," Restoring Lives founder Shanita Jones explained.More >>
"Let's just show everyone how to support out military, how to be American," said Operation Bravo Dogs founder Michelle Lyon.More >>
Eleven-year-old Wesley Hurst and his mom organized a trapshoot contest Saturday to raise money for and awareness of heart disease.More >>
Cresson Mayor Bob Cornett said Sunday that conditions at the Tri-Chem Industries plant are "just too dangerous" to search for a missing worker.More >>
It's now been nine years since an EF-4 tornado tore through Lone Grove, Oklahoma. leaving eight people dead.More >>
Dallas firefighter Brian McDaniel, 26, who died in a helicopter crash in New York last Sunday, was honored Friday.More >>
