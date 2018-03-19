Trump opioid plan includes death penalty for traffickers

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — President Donald Trump said Monday the nation "must get tough" with drug dealers, which includes utilizing the death penalty.

Trump unveiled his plan to combat the nation's deadly opioid addiction during a speech in Manchester, New Hampshire, a state ravaged by the drug.

Trump said "failure is not an option" and vowed that "addiction is not our future."

He vowed to help create "a generation of drug-free children." And he complained that, under the current law, a dealer could sell a drug that could kill hundreds but only receive a short prison sentence.

The president also declared the need for a nationwide public relations effort to convince Americans, and particularly children, to not start using drugs.

He announced a new website — crisisnextdoor.gov — that warns of the dangers of opioids, including fentanyl. He also called for broadcasting "great commercials" during "the right shows" that demonstrate to children "how bad" drugs are.

Trump said tougher borders were needed to prevent the flow of drugs to the United States. He told the New Hampshire audience that the nation needed a stronger southern border and a crackdown on sanctuary cities — including nearby Lawrence, Massachusetts — that he said supply drugs the nation's heartland.

This is Trump's first visit as president to New Hampshire. His victory there in the 2016 Republican primary helped propel him to the nomination, though he lost the state narrowly in the general election to Hillary Clinton.