Texoma group offers dog-sitting for military

VALLEY VIEW, Texas -- Michelle Lyon is on a mission: To help men and women in the military find a home for their four-legged friends when they're deployed.

"We got a call from somebody in tears, deploying, and was being forced to put their dog in a shelter," Lyon explained.

That's how Operation Bravo Dogs was created -- a non-profit with the mission of fostering dogs while their owner is fighting for our freedom.

"A lot of them don't have any family or any family close, and when you get an order, you have to go," Lyon said.

The service is completely free for these soldiers, but she can't do it alone. The organization needs volunteers to foster, donate, and sponsor.

"These people are having to give up their dogs to take care of us, and that's kind of the motto of Bravo Dogs: They protect our freedom, let's protect their pets," Lyon said.

The foster family is asked to send pictures and videos of the dog to their owner, giving them a glimpse of home while they're deployed.

"It will be a huge morale-builder, and a special way for the community to show our support," Lyon said, adding that she hopes she can spread her organization so others can also be hometown heroes to our soldiers.

"I'd love for this to go nationwide," she said. "If we could start it right here in the Texoma area and go nationwide with it. Let's just show everyone how to support out military, how to be American."

If you know someone in the military who would benefit from this organization, visit to the Operation Bravo Dogs Facebook page.