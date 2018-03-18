Tishomingo event targets heart disease

TISHOMINGO, Okla. -- Eleven-year-old Wesley Hurst is doing his part in trying to Shoot Out Heart Disease.

In an effort to raise awareness of the illness that claims more American lives than any other, Hurst helped organize a trapshoot contest at the Murray State College shooting range on Saturday.

"They're just buying in, raising money, and the proceeds go to the American Heart Association," said Jami Hurst, Wesley's mom. "The prize for the day is a Remington 870 pump action shotgun."

Wesley is a congenital heart disease survivor. He's had four open heart surgeries, and will need more in the coming years.

"It's really awesome, because one of my passions is shooting, and because I am in the 4-H shooting sports, it's really good to involve the American Heart Association and shooting at the same time," he said.

Jami Hurst said they were overwhelmed by the response from the community.

"We didn't know if anyone would show up. I knew we had some family members shooting, and I was very excited because I was like, 'Yes, we have four people shooting,'" she said. "We've got well over 15 now out there shooting, so it's just exciting."

Wesley said he hopes other youngsters will also get involved in the cause.

"I encourage kids, through adults, to support the American Heart Association in some way... whether jumping rope, shooting trap, or making a donation," he said.