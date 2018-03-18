Fire at Texas chemical plant being allowed to burn

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Eleven-year-old Wesley Hurst and his mom organized a trapshoot contest Saturday to raise money for and awareness of heart disease.More >>
Cresson Mayor Bob Cornett said Sunday that conditions at the Tri-Chem Industries plant are "just too dangerous" to search for a missing worker.More >>
It's now been nine years since an EF-4 tornado tore through Lone Grove, Oklahoma. leaving eight people dead.More >>
Dallas firefighter Brian McDaniel, 26, who died in a helicopter crash in New York last Sunday, was honored Friday.More >>
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for much of Texoma and western portions of North Texas.More >>
In just the past two months there have been three fatality accidents on State Highway 3W west of Ada.More >>
The Pontotoc County Sheriff said the remains were discovered by a rancher checking his cattle on Friday morning.More >>
House Speaker Charles McCall announced on Thursday the new plan that would give most teachers as much as a $20,000 raise within six years.More >>
Eight months after a spectacular fire that destroyed Highport Marina's U Dock, boaters are back.More >>
There were multiple explosions at a chemical plant southwest of Fort Worth on Thursday morning.More >>
