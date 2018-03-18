Fire at Texas chemical plant being allowed to burn - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Fire at Texas chemical plant being allowed to burn

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
A secondary explosion rocks a chemical plant in Cresson, Texas on March 15, 2018. (KXAS via NBC News) A secondary explosion rocks a chemical plant in Cresson, Texas on March 15, 2018. (KXAS via NBC News)

CRESSON, Texas (AP) -- A fire at a Texas chemical plant following an explosion last week is being allowed to burn itself out before authorities search for a missing worker who's presumed dead.

Cresson Mayor and Assistant Fire Chief Bob Cornett said Sunday that conditions at the 15,000-square-foot (1,400-square-meter) Tri-Chem Industries plant are "just too hot" and "just too dangerous." He says rains Saturday night aggravated chemicals and acids at the site about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Fort Worth.

Cornett says the plant is being guarded to ensure no one enters. He says state and federal environmental and workplace officials are standing by to assist local authorities.

The missing worker is identified as 27-year-old Dylan Mitchell. Two other workers were injured in Thursday's explosion.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.