What makes Pontotoc County highway so dangerous?

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. -- Most roads in Pontotoc County are only two lanes, but recently one has been more dangerous than the others: State Highway 3W, west of Ada.

"We spend the majority of our time on that road trying to prevent collisions from happening," said Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Brian Bagwell.

In just the past two months there have been three fatality accidents on the highway, leaving five people dead -- including 34-year-old Loren Amack of Yukon earlier this week.

The OHP says troopers will continue to patrol the area, but drivers are urged to use caution when taking the road.

"If you see them off on the shoulder or across the center line, don't be afraid to stop," Bagwell said. "Pull over or call us or the sheriff's office, and we'll do what we can to get them stopped."

When asked why Highway 3W has been more lethal than others, Sheriff John Christian said it's not the condition of the road.

"Texting and driving, just looking down at something or not paying attention," he said. "That certainly is a major contributing factor."

Christian said speeding and overly aggressive driving are also major causes of recent accidents. He has emphasized that his deputies should not give as much leeway on speeds.

"For some reason, those signs that say 65 miles per hour, people believe they're guaranteed at least 75... that no one is going to write them a ticket," the sheriff said. "But that's not always true."