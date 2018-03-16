Body found near Ada

A human body was discovered in a wooded area next to the Kullihoma Grounds outside Ada. (KTEN)

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. -- A body has been found in a wooded area next to the Kullihoma Grounds about 12 miles east of Ada.

The Pontotoc County Sheriff said the remains were discovered by a rancher checking his cattle on Friday morning. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation also has agents on the case.

There's no word yet on the identity of the remains.