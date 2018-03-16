Texoma funeral for firefighter who died in chopper crash - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Texoma funeral for firefighter who died in chopper crash

A hearse bearing the casket of Dallas firefighter Brian McDaniel arrives in Coleman, Oklahoma. (KTEN) A hearse bearing the casket of Dallas firefighter Brian McDaniel arrives in Coleman, Oklahoma. (KTEN)
Firefighters paid tribute to Brian McDaniel along the 120-mile route of his funeral procession to Oklahoma. (KXAS via NBC News) Firefighters paid tribute to Brian McDaniel along the 120-mile route of his funeral procession to Oklahoma. (KXAS via NBC News)

COLEMAN, Okla. -- A fallen Dallas firefighter was laid to rest in Texoma on Friday.

Brian McDaniel, 26, died in a helicopter crash in New York last Sunday. Colleagues from McDaniel's station along with the Dallas Fire Chief David Coatney  made the trip to Coleman, Oklahoma for the solemn service.

"For someone to be taken so young and unexpectedly, it's difficult for everybody to process and understand," Coatney said. "Anytime you have a death, it's going to be difficult, but this one has really gone all the way through."

Coleman had been a firefighter for two years, assigned to Fire Station No. 36. Everyone remembers him as their favorite rookie.

"He had a pretty good impact on everybody he came across," Coatney said. "He already had a positive attitude; he was a worker."

McDaniel's father grew up in Coleman, so many local residents attended the funeral, including Coleman Fire Chief Meron Stanley.

"The dad of this man was a classmate of mine.  We graduated together here and they lived here all their life," Stanley said. "Me and the fire department say they are one of our brothers, also."

Four other passengers died when McDaniel's helicopter crashed in the East River. Family members of at least one other victim have filed a lawsuit against the owner of the helicopter and others.

