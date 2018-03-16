Frank Named WBCA Honorable Mention All-America

SHERMAN, Texas – Just days after being named All-South Region by D3Hoops.com, Austin College women’s basketball player Bryce Frank has added another accolade, this time being named Honorable Mention All-America by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.

Frank, a junior forward from Granbury, tied with Trinity’s Micah Weaver for SCAC Player of the Year honors and was named 1st Team All-SCAC after putting together one of the best single seasons in program history. Frank finished second in the conference with 18.2 points-per-game while also leading the SCAC in rebounding for the second year in a row, pulling down 10.3 rebounds-per-game. She also led the SCAC with a 53.4% field goal percentage, in addition to finishing fifth in assists-per-game with 3.2 per-game.

Frank was named the SCAC Player of the Week four times, in addition to being named to the D3Hoops.com Team of the Week twice. She was also tabbed by the US Basketball Writers Association as the National Player of the Week after the ‘Roos stunned Washington University-St. Louis on the road in December. Earlier this week, she was also named 1st Team All-South Region by D3Hoops.com.

