Oklahoma teachers union rejects pay raise plan

By Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- An Oklahoma teachers union has rejected a plan rolled out by Republican state representatives to increase teacher pay, saying the proposal lacked a funding plan.

House Speaker Charles McCall announced on Thursday the new plan that would give most teachers as much as a $20,000 raise within six years.

McCall says the plan could make Oklahoma teachers the highest paid in the region, costing over $700 million.

But Oklahoma Education Association President Alicia Priest says the deal announced isn't a plan at all. She calls the deal a "political stunt that falls woefully short of the revenue needed to save our schools and keep teachers in Oklahoma classrooms."

The plan comes as the association demands more than $800 million in new funding, partly to give teachers a $10,000 raise.

