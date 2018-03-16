Fire danger is high across Texoma

A Red Flag Warning was issued for much of Texoma on Friday, March 16. (KTEN)

The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for much of Texoma and western portions of North Texas on Friday.

The alert -- which was scheduled to be in through 8 p.m. -- means that conditions are ripe for wildfires.

One wildfire near Brown, Oklahoma, in Bryan County charred about 150 acres. Another fire burned near the Madill airport in Marshall County.

"A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior," the weather service said.

Humidity will be as low as 10 percent across parts of the warning zone; winds are forecast to be 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph; and temperatures will be unseasonably warm, with highs in the low 80s.

Bracing for the potential danger, Oklahoma Forestry Services activated a multi-state firefighting force including manpower and equipment from Alabama, Kentucky, Louisiana, Georgia and Mississippi.

"As OFS resources have begun to be stretched thin and we could no longer meet the suppression needs, we are very appreciative of other state forestry agencies sending this additional help," State Forester George Geissler said in a written statement.

It will not be safe Friday to have any outdoor fires, including campfires and barbecue grills. A cigarette flicked out of a car window could trigger a massive wildfire.

Call 911 right away if you see any dangerous situation emerging.