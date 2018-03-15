Police report burglary surge in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. -- A streak of burglaries in Ardmore has law enforcement reminding residents to lock up.

Since March 1, there have been nine police reports filed in connection with car and home burglaries.

While it's easy to get distracted and forget to lock your door, police say that's what leads to most burglaries.

"As the weather gets warmer, there are more people out, and, you know, the same goes for vehicles," said Ardmore police spokesman Capt. Keith Ingle. "If the door is left unlocked, it just makes for an easy target."

One victim who did not wish to be identified admitted that she had left her door unlocked when an intruder entered.

"He kept saying, 'I'll shoot you! I'll shoot you!' And then he hits me in the face with a gun," the woman said.

The woman was able to get the intruder out of her house before he did any real damage. He remains at large.

"People will go up and they will just feel doorknobs... same for auto burglaries," Ingle explained. "They'll go what they call 'car-hopping.' They'll go around and feel if the doors are unlocked, they'll rummage through and take whatever they can find."

Ingle advised keeping a phone nearby, especially when you're in bed at night.

"[If] you hear someone in your home, you can always contact police before stepping out into something like that," Ingle said.

And the victim in this story pledged to add something to her checklist from now on:

"Just lock up," she said. "Lock 'em up. Especially if you're in a bad neighborhood."

Police described the gun-wielding suspect as a young black male with an Afro who was last seen wearing a bright red shirt and blue jeans.