Police: Teen stabs sibling at Sherman home

Sherman police said a 14-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly stabbing an older sibling at their home on Houston Street. (KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas -- A 14-year-old Sherman boy is in custody after a family feud took a wrong turn.

Officers arrested the boy at his home in the 1200 block of Houston Street Wednesday night after parents said he stabbed his 15-year-old sibling in the back. There's no word on what type of weapon was used in the stabbing.

The victim was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.

"The incident has been investigated and will be forwarded to the juvenile court system," said Sherman police spokesman Sgt. Brett Mullen.

Police said the siblings had been fighting when the older one was injured.