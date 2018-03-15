One missing in Texas chemical plant blast

Fire burns at the Tri-Chem Industries plant in Cresson, Texas. (KXAS via NBC News)

CRESSON, Texas -- There were multiple explosions at a chemical plant southwest of Fort Worth on Thursday morning. WFAA reported that one person was missing at the Tri-Chem Industries facility in Cresson and two others were hospitalized with injuries.

Witnesses in the Hood County town told KXAS they heard a "big kaboom" and several explosions around 9:45 a.m.

Secondary explosions were heard about 90 minutes later.

NBC 5's Texas SkyRanger just captured another explosion at the chemical plant fire in Cresson. Watch live ?? https://t.co/41AZqheq7T pic.twitter.com/WNSxlDtXeq — NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) March 15, 2018

Texas Highway 171, which is adjacent to the plant, was closed to traffic.

Cresson Mayor Bob Cornett identified the missing worker as 27-year-old Dillon Mitchell, adding that the site was still "too hot" late Thursday afternoon for rescue teams to enter safely.

Cornett said the plant mixes chemicals that are primarily used by the oil and gas industry to drill disposal wells.

"What was burnt and exploded was quite toxic," he said.

The mayor z`said investigators believe the fire was sparked when a worker dragged his foot along the floor of the plant while chemicals were being mixed. He said the worker caught fire from his waist up and was airlifted with critical burn injuries to a hospital in Dallas, about 50 miles away.

Tri-Chem Industries, headquartered in Coppell, Texas, says it is a manufacturer and distributor of specialty chemicals for food and industrial applications.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.