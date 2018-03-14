Oklahoma Senate votes to give teachers a raise

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Late Wednesday, the Oklahoma Senate approved a bill giving teachers a 12.7 percent pay increase, the first in a decade.

But teachers say the measure falls short.

"This is NOT the significant funding increase our schools need and our students deserve," the Oklahoma Education Association said in a tweet. "Moreover, funding this plan means taking a revenue stream intended for health care."

The OEA also said that while House Bill 1033 authorizes a $5,000 pay hike for teachers and $2,500 for state employees, there is nothing in the legislation for support professionals for for funding classrooms.

But Oklahoma state Sen. Frank Simpson (R-District 14) told KTEN News late Wednesday that some of those other concerns are being addressed in separate legislation.

Teachers have been demanding a $10,000 raise over several years, and they are planning an April 2 march on the Oklahoma Capitol to make their voices heard.

Ada City Schools told KTEN Wednesday that if teachers do walk out, the district will close all schools until educators return. Depending on how long any walkout might last, it could require extra school days be added to the academic calendar.