Easter baskets for foster kids in Grayson County

SHERMAN, Texas -- Ruiz Foods is helping to make Easter a little brighter for foster children in Texoma.

Company representatives dropped off 50 Easter baskets at the Child Protective Services office in Sherman on Wednesday.

Grayson County foster kids will be waking up Easter morning to baskets filled with chocolate bunnies, coloring books, Walmart gift cards, and more.

The community pitched in, too, donating an additional 30 baskets.

There are more than 200 children in the Grayson County foster program. If you'd like to donate an Easter basket, drop it off at the CPS office in Sherman, 902 Cottonwood Drive. Call the office at 903-892-0580 for more information.