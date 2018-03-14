Easter baskets for foster kids in Grayson County - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Easter baskets for foster kids in Grayson County

Posted: Updated:
Ruiz Foods donated 50 easter baskets to foster kids in Grayson County. (KTEN) Ruiz Foods donated 50 easter baskets to foster kids in Grayson County. (KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas -- Ruiz Foods is helping to make Easter a little brighter for foster children in Texoma.

Company representatives dropped off 50 Easter baskets at the Child Protective Services office in Sherman on Wednesday.

Grayson County foster kids will be waking up Easter morning to baskets filled with chocolate bunnies, coloring books, Walmart gift cards, and more.

The community pitched in, too, donating an additional 30 baskets.

There are more than 200 children in the Grayson County foster program. If you'd like to donate an Easter basket, drop it off at the CPS office in Sherman, 902 Cottonwood Drive. Call the office at 903-892-0580 for more information.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.