TABC Releases All-State, All-Region Teams

By Dan Lindblad, KTEN Sports
TABC All-State Girls:

5A - Zya Nugent, Denison;

3A - Madeline O'Hanlon, Pottsboro; Bridget Watson, Leonard;

A - Paige Granstaff, Dodd City; Abby Weeks, Dodd City;

TABC All-State Boys:

3A - Noah Boling, Van Alstyne;

2A - Coleman McGraw, Sam Rayburn; Jalen Rector, Celeste; John Weger, Muenster;

TABC All-Region Girls:

5A 1 - Zya Nugent, Denison;  

4A 2 - Sally Clemmons, Melissa; Taylor Thomas, Melissa; 

3A 2 - Madeline O'Hanlon, Pottsboro; Peyton Streetmon, Howe; Bridget Watson, Leonard; Haiden Williams, Pottsboro;

2A 2 - Karlye Case, Lindsay; Natalie Danglemeyer, Muenster; Carrie Johnson, Collinsville; Diavian Shaw, Honey Grove; 

1A 3 - Dani Baccus, Dodd City; Sunnie Bingham, Ector; Paige Granstaff, Dodd City; Journie Hilliard, Dodd City; Abby Weeks, Dodd City; Destiny Whitburn, Ector;

TABC All-Region Boys:

4A 2 - Wyatt Dolberry, Bonham; 

3A 2 - Noah Boling, Van Alstyne; Ty Harvey, Howe; Samuel Tormos, Van Alstyne;

2A 2 - Brandon Craigie, Lindsay; Bryce Grier, Tom Bean; Coleman McGraw, Sam Rayburn; Ryan Mussett, Sam Rayburn; Jalen Rector, Celeste; Clay Stevens, Muenster; John Weger, Muenster;

1A 3 - Austin Earl, Ector; Deviaire Patterson, Ector; 