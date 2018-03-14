TABC Releases All-State, All-Region Teams

TABC All-State Girls:
5A - Zya Nugent, Denison;
3A - Madeline O'Hanlon, Pottsboro; Bridget Watson, Leonard;
A - Paige Granstaff, Dodd City; Abby Weeks, Dodd City;
TABC All-State Boys:
3A - Noah Boling, Van Alstyne;
2A - Coleman McGraw, Sam Rayburn; Jalen Rector, Celeste; John Weger, Muenster;
TABC All-Region Girls:
5A 1 - Zya Nugent, Denison;
4A 2 - Sally Clemmons, Melissa; Taylor Thomas, Melissa;
3A 2 - Madeline O'Hanlon, Pottsboro; Peyton Streetmon, Howe; Bridget Watson, Leonard; Haiden Williams, Pottsboro;
2A 2 - Karlye Case, Lindsay; Natalie Danglemeyer, Muenster; Carrie Johnson, Collinsville; Diavian Shaw, Honey Grove;
1A 3 - Dani Baccus, Dodd City; Sunnie Bingham, Ector; Paige Granstaff, Dodd City; Journie Hilliard, Dodd City; Abby Weeks, Dodd City; Destiny Whitburn, Ector;
TABC All-Region Boys:
4A 2 - Wyatt Dolberry, Bonham;
3A 2 - Noah Boling, Van Alstyne; Ty Harvey, Howe; Samuel Tormos, Van Alstyne;
2A 2 - Brandon Craigie, Lindsay; Bryce Grier, Tom Bean; Coleman McGraw, Sam Rayburn; Ryan Mussett, Sam Rayburn; Jalen Rector, Celeste; Clay Stevens, Muenster; John Weger, Muenster;
1A 3 - Austin Earl, Ector; Deviaire Patterson, Ector;
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTEN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.