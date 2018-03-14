'Roos Drop Doubleheader to Surging Wildcats

SHERMAN, Texas – The Austin College baseball team dropped both halves of its twinbill against visiting Louisiana College on Wednesday, falling 6-2 in game one and 10-2 in game two. The ‘Roos fall to 3-5 overall while the Wildcats are now 13-3.

Louisiana College jumped out to a 2-0 lead in game one, with one run coming home on a balk and the second on a sacrifice fly. Austin College got one back in the second on a sac fly by Josh Boring, but the Wildcats took advantage of two errors in the third to plate two more and go on top 4-2.

Louisiana College would put two more runs across in the seventh, and Austin College was only able to get one run back in their final at bat with James Arguello singling home a run to make it a 6-2 final.

Ryan Culp took the loss for Austin College, surrendering six runs (four earned) on just five hits with five strikeouts in 6.2 innings of work. Bennett Reagan and Brett Taff each had a pair of hits to lead the ‘Roos at the plate.

In game two, the Wildcats once again took an early lead with a run in the top of the first, and added two in the third and one more in the fourth to make it a 4-0 game. Arguello doubled to left center to plate a run for the ‘Roos to make it 4-1 after four, but defensive miscues opened the door to three more runs in the sixth to push the margin to 7-1.

James Wyche singled home a run in the bottom of the sixth, but the Wildcats added three more in the seventh to put the game out of reach at 10-2, and that’s how things would end.

Oscar Gonzalez took the loss, surrendering six runs (five earned) on six hits with five strikeouts in 5.0 innings of work. Taff paced the ‘Roos at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two runs scored, and Wyche finished 2-for-3. Louisiana College’s Duncan Cornfoot led the Wildcats with a 2-for-3 performance with a home run and two RBI.

Austin College will be looking to bounce back this weekend as they host Blackburn College for a three-game set, beginning with a doubleheader at 3:00 p.m. on Friday at Baker Field.

